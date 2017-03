Cam’ron fights for his relationship in the dramatic, soap-y video for his new single “10,000 Miles.” The song, which samples Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” will appear on his forthcoming mixtape The Program.

Yelling at one another from opposite sides of a closed door, Cam’ron and his lover argue

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Cam’ron Teases ‘Program’ Mixtape With Vanessa Carlton-Sampling Song

