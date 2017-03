Chance the Rapper announced on Monday that he will donate $1 million to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation “for arts and enrichment programming.” The announcement came at a press conference held at Westcott Elementary School in the Grammy-winning rapper’s native South Side neighborhood of West Chatham,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Chance the Rapper Donating $1 Million to Chicago Public Schools

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone