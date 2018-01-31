Republic Records executive Charlie Walk has been fired from the singing-competition TV series The Four: Battle for Stardom and placed on leave at Republic, following accusations of sexual misconduct.Walk’s final episode of The Four, which was pre-taped, will air this week. But it will not appear on the following installment, according to This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Charlie Walk Fired from ‘The Four,’ Placed on Leave at Republic …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone