Chuck Berry, whose rollicking songs, springy guitar riffs and onstage duck walk defined rock & roll during its early years and for decades to come, has died. The St. Charles County Police Department confirmed the news on Facebook. Berry was 90 years old.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Chuck Berry, Rock & Roll Innovator, Dead at 90

Via:: Rolling Stone