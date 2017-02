Clyde Stubblefield, James Brown‘s one-time drummer and the creator of one of hip-hop’s most popular samples, has died at the age of 73. Stubblefield’s wife, Jody Hannon, confirmed the drummer’s death to Rolling Stone. The cause of death was kidney failure

