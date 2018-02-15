August Greene, a new supergroup featuring Common, pianist Robert Glasper and drummer Karriem Riggins, released a meditative new song, “Black Kennedy.””Black Kennedy” finds Glasper playing starry piano progressions over a Riggins drumbeat that seems to lurch and skip without ever slipping. Common unravels a pair of intricate verses that touch on family, power and promise, spitting, “TheThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Common-Led Supergroup Touch on Family, Power on New Song ‘Black Kennedy’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone