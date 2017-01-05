Home Music News David Bowie Didn’t Know He Was Dying Until After ‘Blackstar’ Was Completed David Bowie Didn’t Know He Was Dying Until After ‘Blackstar’ Was Completed Music News Jan 5, 2017 By Dave Lifton A new documentary sheds some light on David Bowie’s last days. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Shins Announce New Album ‘Heartworms’ Jan 5, 2017 David Byrne Says a Talking Heads Reunion Would Be ‘Steps Backwards’ Jan 5, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines David Bowie Didn’t Know He Was Dying Until After ‘Blackstar’ Was Completed Jan 5, 2017 Shins Announce New Album ‘Heartworms’ Jan 5, 2017 David Byrne Says a Talking Heads Reunion Would Be ‘Steps Backwards’ Jan 5, 2017 Hear Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei Soulfully Cover Solange Jan 5, 2017 AEG CEO Philip Anschutz: Anti-LGBT Reports ‘Fake News’ Jan 5, 2017