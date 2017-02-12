Home Music News David Bowie Wins Five Grammys David Bowie Wins Five Grammys Music News Feb 12, 2017 By Dave Lifton ‘Blackstar’ won three album awards and the title track won another two. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Watch Ed Sheeran Become One-Man Band in Stunning ‘Shape Of You’ at Grammys Feb 12, 2017 Watch the Weeknd, Daft Punk Perform Icy ‘I Feel It Coming’ at Grammys Feb 12, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Watch Ed Sheeran Become One-Man Band in Stunning ‘Shape Of You’ at Grammys Feb 12, 2017 David Bowie Wins Five Grammys Feb 12, 2017 Watch the Weeknd, Daft Punk Perform Icy ‘I Feel It Coming’ at Grammys Feb 12, 2017 Watch James Corden Fall Down Stairs, Rap at 2017 Grammys Feb 12, 2017 The 59th Grammy Awards Red Carpet Feb 12, 2017