Eighties hair metal titans Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla will unite on a sprawling, nostalgia-packed U.S. tour starting in April 2017.

The summertime trek begins April 8th at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire and wraps June 25th at the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Announce Huge U.S. Summer Tour

Via:: Rolling Stone