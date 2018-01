Demi Lovato is putting her fans first for her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me tour by providing free therapy sessions and wellness workshops through CAST Centers – a wellness, addiction and mental health program based in Los Angeles – the singer announced Wednesday.Fans will have the chance to sign up forThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Demi Lovato’s Upcoming Tour Will Include Free Therapy Sessions for Fans …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone