As the nephew of Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks, Derek Trucks entered the Allmans’ world from an early age. By his teen years, he’d already sat in with the band and, at 19, joined the group full-time in 1999. Along with fellow guitarist Warren Haynes, Trucks, who currently fronts the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Derek Trucks Reflects on Gregg Allman’s Life Advice and Legacy

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone