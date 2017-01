Composer, vocal powerhouse, contemporary avant-garde icon, Diamanda Galás – hero to modern jazz musicians and extreme metal bands alike – is returning with two albums, her first in nearly 10 years.

The first, All the Way, interprets jazz, blues and folk standards in her inimitable way, powerfully reframing melodies made

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Diamanda Galas: Hear Apocalyptic ‘O Death’ From Her First LP in Years

Via:: Rolling Stone