“I would be lying if I said it didn’t feel a little crazy, but I wanted to tell these stories,” Dirty Projectors leader Dave Longstreth tells Rolling Stone of the prolific art-pop group’s forthcoming self-titled LP. Due on February 23rd, Dirty Projectors is a self-admitted breakup record

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Dirty Projectors Leader Talks Wrenching Breakup LP, What Kanye Taught Him

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone