Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of the Irish alternative band the Cranberries, died Monday in London. She was 46. The band’s publicist confirmed O’Riordan’s death in a brief statement, “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singerThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Dolores O’Riordan, the Cranberries Singer, Dead at 46 …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone