In mid-December, Donald Fagen sat down in Sirius XM’s studios for an in-depth interview – his first since the September death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker – on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, hosted by Brian Hiatt. Here are some highlights from theThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Donald Fagen Discusses the Loss of Walter Becker and Steely Dan’s Future …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone