If you wanted to craft the perfect rock debut, the most obvious route wouldn’t be to meld Bavarian oompah with Willie Dixon’s Chicago blues, Bach minuets with John Coltrane charts, 12th-century Celtic myths with ancient Greek tragedy, topped off with plenty of existential angst and a healthy dose of psychedelics. But even with influences touching on all of the above, the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Doors’ Debut Album: 10 Things You Didn’t …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone