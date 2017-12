Although Dr. Dre had already helped put L.A. gangsta rap on the map as a member of N.W.A, it was his solo debut, released in December 1992, that made the good doctor a household name and turned Death Row Records into a hit factory. The Chronic introduced the world to stars like Snoop Doggy Dogg, Nate DoggThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’: 10 Things You Didn’t Know …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone