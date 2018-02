Some dudes on Saturday Night Live’s crew are hammering together a green screen at Studio 8H when Dua Lipa walks past them in a long black dress, steps onto a stage, and seats herself atop a grand piano, dangling her legs from the end like a lounge act. It’s the first Thursday in February, and two days from now, Lipa will take this stage as the evening’s musical guest. She has reason toThis article originally …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone