A career-spanning documentary about Eric Clapton, called A Life in 12 Bars, is currently in the works.

Lili Fini Zanuck will direct the film, with Searching for Sugar Man producer John Battsek on board as producer, Variety reports. The Clapton

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Eric Clapton Documentary ‘A Life in 12 Bars’ in the Works

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone