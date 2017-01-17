To promote the Flaming Lips’ 14th album, Oczy Mlody, leader Wayne Coyne is taking guests in an unoccupied office at Warner Brothers’ New York headquarters. “It’s like a job interview,” Coyne says, though few bosses probably interview prospective employees in a pom-pom scarf, green winter coat, frill-fringed pants and a faceful of encrusted sparkle jewelry. The

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Flaming Lips Talk Work Ethic, Taking Ayahuasca With Miley Cyrus

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone