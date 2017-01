Things must have been a little awkward for the Beach Boys backstage at Wembley Arena on September 28th, 2012. Just a few days earlier, the news hit that it would be the final date of the band’s 50th anniversary reunion tour, though the group would continue booking dates without founding members Brian Wilson, Al Jardine

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Flashback: Beach Boys Prematurely End Reunion Tour in London

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone