Donald Trump is so wildly unpopular with the entertainment community that even a Bruce Springsteen tribute band pulled out of playing an one of his inaugural events, forcing him to settle for Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Toby Keith and whatever

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Flashback: Bruce Springsteen Plays ‘The Rising’ at Obama Inaugural Event

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone