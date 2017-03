Chuck Berry was the first artist inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame when the institution launched in 1986. So when the museum finally opened nine years later with an enormous concert at Cleveland Municipal Stadium, it only made sense to have him open the show. Berry usually played with pickup bands to

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Flashback: Chuck Berry, Bruce Springsteen Play Spirited ‘Johnny B. Goode’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone