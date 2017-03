The end of the 1980s was supposed to mark the end of hair metal, but that’s not quite how it worked out. In 1990, Motley Crue were still packing arenas and the radio was full of songs like Poison’s “Unskinny Bop,” Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” and Bon Jovi’s “Blaze of Glory.” Record labels thought the genre had plenty of life left, which is why they poured big money into new acts like Nelson, a duo

This article …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone