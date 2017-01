Twenty-five years ago today, Nirvana, a then-up-and-coming grunge group from the outskirts of Seattle that were somehow nipping at the heels of Michael Jackson’s charts dominance, made their Saturday Night Live debut. It marked the first time a grunge

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Flashback: Nirvana Invade Mainstream With ‘SNL’ Performance

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone