The shocking news that Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan died from unknown causes at age 46 hit the news wires early today. The Irish group hadn’t had a very big profile in America for many years, but in the mid-1990s they scored massive hits withThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Flashback: The Cranberries Perform “Zombie” on MTV Unplugged …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone