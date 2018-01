Brandon Flowers was a bellman at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in late 2001 when he picked up a copy of the Las Vegas Weekly and saw an ad that caught his eye: “Seeking musicians for all original band. Influences: Oasis, Smashing Pumpkins, Bowie, Radiohead.” It was placed by guitarist Dave Keuning, who was paying his bills at the time by working at Banana Republic. “IThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone