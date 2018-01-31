Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies announced release dates for three new projects including their second LP, Vacation in Hell, out on April 6th. Vacation in Hell follows the group’s acclaimed debut LP, 2016’s 3001: A Laced Odyssey, which debuted at Number 10 on the Billboard 200. The trio toured heavily behind the album, including festival slots at Panorama,This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Flatbush Zombies Prep New LP, Behind-the-Scenes Documentary …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone