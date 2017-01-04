Home Music News Foo Fighters Reportedly Recording New Album in 2017 Foo Fighters Reportedly Recording New Album in 2017 Music News Jan 4, 2017 By Jeff Giles It sounds like the Foo Fighters’ hiatus might officially be over. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES ‘Black Beatles’: Inside Rae Sremmurd’s Unlikely Smash Jan 4, 2017 Hear Tommy Stinson’s Cathartic Bash & Pop Song ‘Never Wanted to Know’ Jan 4, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines ‘Black Beatles’: Inside Rae Sremmurd’s Unlikely Smash Jan 4, 2017 Hear Tommy Stinson’s Cathartic Bash & Pop Song ‘Never Wanted to Know’ Jan 4, 2017 Foo Fighters Reportedly Recording New Album in 2017 Jan 4, 2017 Flashback: Elton John Plays ‘Tumbleweed’ Classic at 60th Birthday Gig Jan 4, 2017 The Doors Plot 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Debut LP Jan 4, 2017