A former bassist of the punk group the Ataris was arrested in late December for his role in a $27 million real estate scam.News of Michael Davenport’s arrest spread this week ahead of the bassist’s scheduled court date Wednesday. Davenport and his partner Cynthia Rawlinson were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud and one count ofThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Former Ataris Bassist Arrested …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone