Going back to at least the 1940s, when Mickey Rooney played piano at Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1941 inauguration, marquee stars have clamored to perform at galas and celebrations that commemorate an incoming president and the peaceful transfer of power. This year, Toby Keith,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: From Dylan to Beyonce: Most Legendary Inauguration Performances

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone