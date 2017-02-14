The Chainsmokers and Halsey’s hit “Closer” was one of the biggest songs of 2016, sitting at Number One for 12 weeks. The song’s exuberant pulse can be traced back to the teenaged Chicago duo Louis the Child, who helped co-write the song and imbued it with hints of an emerging sound being called “future bass.”

A still-codifying genre, future bass takes

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Future Bass: Get Familiar With EDM’s Sound of …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone