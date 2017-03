It’s a miracle that the Gin Blossoms‘ breakthrough album, New Miserable Experience, exists at all.

When the band left Tempe, Arizona, in 1992, headed for Memphis’ famed Ardent Studios to record their first album for A&M Records, the mood was far from optimistic. A first attempt at

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Gin Blossoms’ ‘New Miserable Experience’: The Dark History of a Nineties Classic

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone