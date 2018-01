The widow of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, Cindy Frey, has filed a wrongful death suit against Mount Sinai Hospital and the musician’s gastroenterologist.The suit accuses Mount Sinai and physician Steven Itzkowitz of negligence and failing to properly treat and diagnose the musician. This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Glenn Frey’s Widow Sues Hospital, Physician for Wrongful Death …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone