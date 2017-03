Gorillaz will release their first album in six years, Humanz, April 28th. Mastermind Damon Albarn premiered two new songs from the record – “Andromeda” featuring D.R.A.M. and “Saturn Barz” with Popcaan – on MistaJam’s BBC Radio 1 show.

