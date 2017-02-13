Nevertheless, Adele persisted. Her rip-it-up-and-start-again tribute to George Michael was a startling highlight of this year’s Grammy bash. She grabbed a bold pick from the George Michael songbook – the long-forgotten 1996 “Fastlove,” a hedonistic disco trip that she reworked into a mournful piano elegy, repeating the final words, “I miss my baby.” And when

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Grammys 2017: Adele Startles, Beyonce Sparkles, Tribe Rage On

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone