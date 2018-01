DJ Khaled made his Grammy stage debut tonight with his Santana-sampling hit “Wild Thoughts,” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Khaled has been nominated twice in his career, including a Best Rap Album nod last year for MajorThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Grammys 2018: See DJ Khaled, Rihanna Nod to Harlem Renaissance for ‘Wild Thoughts’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone