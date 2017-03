Filmmaker Taylor Hackford, who directed Chuck Berry‘s classic 1987 documentary Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll, penned a tribute to Berry following the rock legend’s death Saturday.

“He was the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: ‘Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Director Remembers ‘Diabolical’ Chuck Berry

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone