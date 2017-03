2 Chainz unveiled two new songs, “It’s a Vibe” with Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jehné Aiko, and “Smartphone.” The tracks arrive as the rapper preps his new album, Pretty Girls Love Trap Music.

“It’s a Vibe” features seductive vocal turns from Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Aiko, who croon breezily

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear 2 Chainz Unleash Wild Verses on Two New Songs

