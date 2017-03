Two days after March 11th – or, 311 Day as fans of the band call it – 311 announced their new LP Mosaic will be released this summer. 311 also dropped the lyric video for the album’s first single, the stoner romp “Too Much to Think.”

“We wanted a title that pointed to our collective nature. Something that referred to the

