A Perfect Circle recount the ills of society on “Disillusioned,” the second new song from the band’s upcoming full-length.”Disillusioned” starts from a place of defeat. Lead singer Maynard James Keenan sings about a culture in which any long-run planning has been replaced by a futileThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear A Perfect Circle’s Bleak New Song ‘Disillusioned’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone