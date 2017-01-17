A$AP Ferg and Pro Era’s Kirk Knight have teamed up on the bruising new song, “Setup.” The song was released ahead of A$AP Mob’s annual Yams Day celebration on January 18th at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The Knight-produced track features a mix of snaking synths, ominous horns, chaotic percussion and finds Ferg stepping up first to unleash a bombastic

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear A$AP Ferg Celebrate Yams Day With Blistering …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone