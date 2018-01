A$AP Rocky unveiled a striking new song, “☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$.” The rapper shared the track on SoundCloud with the note, “Testing coming soon,” ostensibly hinting at a new project.”☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$” boasts a woozy hookThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear A$AP Rocky’s Dazed New Song ‘5ive Stars’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone