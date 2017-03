Former Dirty Projectors member Amber Coffman has unveiled her new track “No Coffee,” the second single off her upcoming debut solo LP City of No Reply.

The sunny “No Coffee” is bolstered by a breezy AM Gold groove, a funky bass line and

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Amber Coffman’s Breezy New Song ‘No Coffee’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone