Bob Dylan unveiled a classic country cover of Frank Sinatra’s “I Could Have Told You,” set to appear on his new triple album of American standards, Triplicate, out March 31st via Columbia.

Over steady waves of pedal steel guitar and a

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Bob Dylan’s Country Cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘I Could Have Told You’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone