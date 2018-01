Bob Seger was having a pretty amazing year up until the morning of September 30th when he woke up and noticed that his left leg was dragging a little bit. His music was finally on streaming services after his management and Capitol Records agreed to terms following a protracted war and he was on tour in supportThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Bob Seger Talk About His Health Scare, New Album and Springsteen …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone