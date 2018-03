Chvrches recruited the National’s Matt Berninger for the bittersweet new single “My Enemy.” The indie rocker lends his distinctive baritone to the electro-pop track, trading heartbroken lines with Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry. “I got noThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Chvrches’ New Song With National Singer Matt Berninger, ‘My Enemy’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone