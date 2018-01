An unreleased demo of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” has been unearthed to celebrate what would have been the rock icon’s 71st birthday Monday.Bowie and Chic’s Nile Rodgers, who produced 1983’s Let’sThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear David Bowie’s Unreleased, Stripped-Down ‘Let’s Dance’ Demo …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone