Dinosaur Jr. unveiled the electrifying new song “Hold Unknown,” the latest installment in the ongoing Adult Swim Singles program.The fast-paced rocker boasts J.Mascis’ trademark guitar heroics and a big, anthemic chorus from the alt-rock Massachusetts trio.”Hold Unknown” marks Dinosaur Jr.’sThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Dinosaur Jr.’s Electrifying New Song ‘Hold Unknown’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone