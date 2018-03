Dr. Octagon, the time-traveling alien gynecologist persona of rapper Kool Keith, released a new song, “Area 54.” The emcee explores a futuristic sci-fi cityscape filled with UFOs, dinosaurs and elephants. Producer Dan the Automator blends dry drum grooves, sex sounds, chiming piano and saxophone honks, with DJ QBert weaving in and out. This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Hear Dr. Octagon’s Raunchy, Fantastical New Song, ‘Area 54’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone